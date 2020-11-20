Medical clowns entertain COVID-19 patients in Safed, Israel

Medical clowns entertain a COVID-19 patient in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A medical clown entertains a COVID-19 patient in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A medical clown entertains a COVID-19 patient in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Medical clowns entertain a COVID-19 patient in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Medical clowns prepare to entertain COVID-19 patients and medical staff in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Medical clowns entertain a COVID-19 patient in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020. Photo:Xinhua