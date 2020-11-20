Medical clowns entertain COVID-19 patients in Safed, Israel

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/20 12:01:50

Medical clowns entertain a COVID-19 patient in the ward of Ziv Medical Center in northern Israeli city of Safed on Nov. 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

