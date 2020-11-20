British diplomat Stephen Ellison awarded 50,000 yuan for saving Chinese woman from drowning

A script shot from the vedio shared widely on social media

A foundation in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality announced on Friday it will reward Stephen Ellison, a British diplomat in China, with 50,000 yuan ($7,600) for his good deed in saving a Chinese woman from drowning, Chongqing media said.The Chongqing Good Samaritan Foundation also said it decided to award Ellison the "Chongqing special Good Samaritan award" alongside the money, reported the Chongqing Morning Post on Friday.Ellison's actions involved risking his own life to save others, receiving wide attention and praise, the foundation said.Ellison, aged 61, the newly-appointed British consul-general in Chongqing, has been viral on Chinese social media this week after he dived into a river to save a drowning woman at a scenic spot in Chongqing on Tuesday.