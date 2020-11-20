View of Phuket, largest island of Thailand

Tourists visit the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world's finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world's finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2020 shows the Patong Beach of Phuket, Thailand. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world's finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2020 shows the Bang Tao Beach at Phuket, Thailand. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world's finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the yachts at Phuket, Thailand. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world's finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists visit the old town of Phuket, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2020. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world's finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns.Photo:Xinhua