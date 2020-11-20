Heavy snow hits northeast China's Heilongjiang

People wait for buses in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua
A man rides an electric vehicle in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua
People wait for buses in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua
A man walks his bike in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua
A sanitation worker clears snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua
People cross a street in snow in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua