Heavy snow hits northeast China's Heilongjiang

People wait for buses in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua

China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang on Thursday issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's color-coded weather warning system.Maximum snowfall of 25.8 mm was recorded in cities including Harbin and Mudanjiang, bringing a blanket of snow 17 cm deep in some places, according to the meteorological center of Heilongjiang.Educational authorities in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, said primary and middle schools and kindergartens in the city would be closed on Thursday due to the heavy snowfall.The meteorological service predicted snowfall in cities including Harbin, Qitaihe, Jixi and Mudanjiang on Thursday and warned of road icing and traffic disruption.China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

A man rides an electric vehicle in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua

People wait for buses in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua

A man walks his bike in snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua

A sanitation worker clears snow on Zhongshan Road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua

People cross a street in snow in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The province's meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China's weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.Photo:Xinhua