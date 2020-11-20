India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 9 million

A health worker (left) collects a swab sample from a boy to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a center in a residential area, in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 9 million on Friday, said the federal health ministry.With 45,882 new COVID-19 cases across the country, the tally reached 9,004,365, while the death toll reached 132,162 as 584 more patients died, the official data showed.Still there are 443,794 active cases in the country, even as 8,428,409 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.The Indian government is ramping up the COVID-19 testing facilities in the country. Till Thursday, as many as 129,591,786 tests had been done, out of which 1,083,397 tests were conducted on Thursday alone.Over the past few days, the national capital Delhi has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. The Delhi government has implemented strict measures to contain the surge, including raising the monetary fine to 2,000 Indian Rupees (around 27 U.S. dollars) and also restricting the number of guests to 50 in wedding functions from 200 earlier.According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there are a total of 42,458 COVID-19 cases in the national capital, even as more beds, including ICU beds, are being arranged to accommodate more patients in the coming days.In a related development, night curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad city in western state Gujarat with effect from Friday to check the virus spread.