Russia says inter-regional cooperation with China continuing amid COVID-19 pandemic

China Russia. Photo: VCG
Russia and China have sustained high-level inter-regional cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.
Inter-regional cooperation between Russia and China plays a key role in strengthening bilateral relations, Zakharova said Thursday at her weekly briefing.
The Council for Inter-regional Cooperation of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development has become an important platform for enhancing coordination, she added.
She also noted that participants in the video conference on Nov. 12 on Russia-China inter-regional cooperation in the post-pandemic era expressed the necessity to intensify cooperation on various issues.