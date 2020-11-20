Russia says inter-regional cooperation with China continuing amid COVID-19 pandemic

China Russia. Photo: VCG

Russia and China have sustained high-level inter-regional cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.Inter-regional cooperation between Russia and China plays a key role in strengthening bilateral relations, Zakharova said Thursday at her weekly briefing.The Council for Inter-regional Cooperation of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development has become an important platform for enhancing coordination, she added.She also noted that participants in the video conference on Nov. 12 on Russia-China inter-regional cooperation in the post-pandemic era expressed the necessity to intensify cooperation on various issues.