Senior Pentagon official tests positive for COVID-19

Pentagon File photo:VCG

Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Anthony Tata has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said in a news release late Thursday.Tata was one of the several senior U.S. defense officials who met on Nov. 13 with Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis, who had contracted the virus.During his visit, Karoblis also met with the U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and the secretaries of the army, navy and air force."We have and are continuing to conduct further contact tracing of DoD personnel who have had close contact with the Lithuanian delegation or Mr. Tata," the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that it will report additional positive cases as appropriate.There was also an outbreak at the Pentagon last month when vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adam. Charles Ray was infected with COVID-19. The assistant commandant of the Marine Corps later also tested positive for the virus.To date, the United States has recorded 11,713,242 COVID-19 cases with 252,514 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.