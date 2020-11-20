Rave reviews or blackmail bribes?

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Chinese consumers who spent an arm and a leg during the Double 11 shopping festival have mostly received their favorite buys. Many were surprised to receive their goods with small cards from shopkeepers or cellphone messages asking for "good reviews." If you give a shop a five-star good review, the shopkeeper promises to return a cash reward ranging from 1 yuan ($0.15) to a few. Even if you are not satisfied with your buy, would you give a bad review if tempted by a little money? But some buyers have shown contempt for such sneaky deals. This has also bothered some shopkeepers as a few buyers have blackmailed them asking for money in order to write "good reviews." What's worse, e-commerce platforms find it difficult to regulate such behavior. E-commerce has greatly changed the Chinese people's way of life, bringing convenience and joy. This shared benefit needs to be cherished by both online shopkeepers and consumers alike. Stores should offer good-quality products, and consumers should give honest reviews that can help others make informed consumer decisions.