People of Miao ethnic group celebrate Miao New Year in Guizhou

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/20 16:41:33

People of Miao ethnic group participate in the parade during the Miao New Year celebrations at Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 19, 2020. People of Miao ethnic group took part in various activities to celebrate their traditional New Year festival.Photo:Xinhua



 

