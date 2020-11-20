FM urges Canadian leaders to listen to voices of justice and reason on Meng Wanzhou issue

Zhao Lijian



No matter how Canada conceals the truth and misleads the public, it will never change the political nature of Meng Wanzhou's case, nor will it change the Canadian government's disgraceful role as an American accomplice in this incident, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded on Friday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments that he "never" regretted the arrest of Meng.When Canadian leaders make such a statement, they need to think about why Canada is the only country that "abides" by its extradition treaty with the US in this matter. Are the other allies of the US not complying with their treaty obligations? No, it is because they are unwilling to get involved in this tiny conspiracy set up by the US. It is because they are unwilling to satisfy the self-interests of the US at the expense of their own people, Zhao added.Trudeau on Thursday defended his country's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou ahead of Friday's Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting."Do I regret that Canada followed its laws? Do I regret that Canada lived up to a long-standing extradition treaty with our closest ally? Absolutely not," Trudeau was quoted by The Canadian Press.We have noticed that more and more people in Canada have publicly asked the Canadian government to make an independent decision and release Meng, among them are politicians, lawyers, judges, and former diplomats. We urge Canadian leaders to listen more to their voices of justice and reason, Zhao added.