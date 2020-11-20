Orange enters harvest in Guantian Village, Jiangxi

Tourists show oranges they harvested in an orchard at Guantian Village of Wuning County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The orange planting area in Guantian Village has reached over 500 mu (33.3 hectares), and tourist sightseeing and orange picking for visitors have been launched to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tourists show oranges they harvested in an orchard at Guantian Village of Wuning County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The orange planting area in Guantian Village has reached over 500 mu (33.3 hectares), and tourist sightseeing and orange picking for visitors have been launched to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tourists harvest oranges in an orchard at Guantian Village of Wuning County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The orange planting area in Guantian Village has reached over 500 mu (33.3 hectares), and tourist sightseeing and orange picking for visitors have been launched to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A tourist harvests oranges in an orchard at Guantian Village of Wuning County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 19, 2020. The orange planting area in Guantian Village has reached over 500 mu (33.3 hectares), and tourist sightseeing and orange picking for visitors have been launched to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)