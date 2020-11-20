Female volunteers take part in fire drill at Wuying Village, Guangxi

Female volunteer firefighters receive firefighting gear at Wuying Village, a remote village inhabited by the Miao ethnic group on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 19, 2020. As houses with the local architectural style in the village are supported by wooded structure, a team of female volunteer firefighters are formed up to protect their village as most young and middle-aged males venture out as migrants. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

