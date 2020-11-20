Hong Kong will implement compulsory COVID19 testing among certain groups as situation worsens

Staff work at a COVID-19 testing center at a gymnasium in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Hong Kong will implement mandatory COVID-19 testing among certain groups of people, including those with symptoms, nursing home employees and taxi drivers, as the pandemic worsens rapidly, Chan Siu-chee, director of Hong Kong Food and Health Bureau said at a press conference Friday.Hong Kong reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday among which 21 are local infections. All primary schools in Hong Kong will suspend in-person classes for students in grades 1 to 3 from November 23 for two weeks due to the worsening pandemic situation, Chan announced. Hong Kong's kindergartens - which had already suspended classes - were also asked to extend the suspension until December 6, Hong Kong media reported.A new wave of COVID-19 may have started in Hong Kong, Chan noted. Chan said the Hong Kong government will be further tightening social distancing measures to curb further spread of the virus. All face-to-face courses will possibly be suspended if the situation worsens, Chan said.Zhong Nanshan, a top respiratory expert, called for large-scale coronavirus testing among Hong Kong residents at a conference on Friday, adding that the possibility of relapse in recovered patients exists, and the prospect of applying human monoclonal antibodies to cure the virus is bright.