Scenery of Longqi Mountain National Nature Reserve in Fujian

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2020 shows a path flanked by dawn redwoods at the Longqi Mountain National Nature Reserve in Jiangle County, Sanming, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2020 shows a view of the Longqi Mountain National Nature Reserve at sunrise in Jiangle County, Sanming, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists visit a path flanked by dawn redwoods at the Longqi Mountain National Nature Reserve in Jiangle County, Sanming, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)