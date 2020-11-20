In pics: Yaoshan-Luanchuan section of Zhengxi expressway in Henan

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2020 shows the Yaoshan-Luanchuan section of the Zhengxi expressway in central China's Henan Province. The 80-kilometer expressway section winds through the Funiu Mountains, linking Yaoshan Town of Pingdingshan and Miaozi Town of Luoyang, which is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

