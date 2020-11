A child plays on Cultural Plaza after a cold wave in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People enjoy themselves on Cultural Plaza after a cold wave in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People enjoy themselves on Cultural Plaza after a cold wave in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)