Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition kicks off

People visit the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2020. The ten-day exhibition opened Friday with the participation of international carmakers and auto parts suppliers. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A MOCA concept car is on display at the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2020. The ten-day exhibition opened Friday with the participation of international carmakers and auto parts suppliers. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Press members take pictures of an FAW-Toyota Allion sedan at the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2020. The ten-day exhibition opened Friday with the participation of international carmakers and auto parts suppliers. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A press member shoots videos of a GAC-Toyota Lingshang sedan at the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2020. The ten-day exhibition opened Friday with the participation of international carmakers and auto parts suppliers. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)