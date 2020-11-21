In pics: silver pheasants in Fengtian Village, Fujian

Two silver pheasants play around branches in Fengtian Village of Qingshui Township of the She ethnic group, Yong'an, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 20, 2020. In recent years, Fengtian Village has set up 9 birding bird-observing points to develop its bird-observing ecotourism industry, as a way to help locals shake off poverty and increase incomes. (Xinhua/Peng Zhangqing)

Two silver pheasants play on a branch in Fengtian Village of Qingshui Township of the She ethnic group, Yong'an, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 20, 2020. In recent years, Fengtian Village has set up 9 bird-observing points to develop its bird-observing ecotourism industry, as a way to help locals shake off poverty and increase incomes. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

