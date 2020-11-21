Chhath festival marked in Kathmandu, Nepal

Devotees perform ritual prayers during Chhath Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Nov. 21, 2020. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A devotee offers prayer to the rising sun during Chhath Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Nov. 21, 2020. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

