HK police detain 3 people for sponsoring secessionists, hampering national security

Hong Kong Police Wanchai district headquarters, Aug. 21, 2019 Photo:Xinhua

The national security department of Hong Kong police on Saturday arrested three people accused of crowdfunding and sponsoring secessionist activities.The three people, aged 50 to 53, were detained for investigation under the charges of sponsoring secessionist activities and money laundering, according to Hong Kong police. Hong Kong media reported that one of the arrested was a DJ of D100 Radio, with the other two being his wife and his assistant.Police started the investigation after noticing crowdfunding on social media that claimed to sponsor people to leave the city after participating in protests. Further investigation found the money raised was used to assist secessionist individuals and organization.So far, a total of 32 people have been detained under the national security law in Hong Kong.Global Times