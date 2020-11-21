Reconstruction of Shenzhen North Railway Station enters final phase

A worker is busy at the reconstruction site of the Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2020. The reconstruction of the Shenzhen North Railway Station has entered its final phase since Saturday, and is expected to be finished by early December. The reconstruction work advances as the original railway station operates as usual, with construction workers on duty between 0:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

