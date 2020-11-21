Cross-Strait research activity to help inherit puppet show among teenagers starts in Fuzhou

A staff member demonstrates puppet face change in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2020. A cross-Strait research activity to help inherit the puppet show among teenagers was started in Fuzhou on Saturday, with different forms of interaction and learning activities attended by students and inheritors of puppet show. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Wu Jinhong (1st L), an inheritor of Quanzhou puppet show, introduces ways to manipulate the marionette to students in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2020. A cross-Strait research activity to help inherit the puppet show among teenagers was started in Fuzhou on Saturday, with different forms of interaction and learning activities attended by students and inheritors of puppet show. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Students try the Pucheng paper-cutting in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2020. A cross-Strait research activity to help inherit the puppet show among teenagers was started in Fuzhou on Saturday, with different forms of interaction and learning activities attended by students and inheritors of puppet show. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Actors from Quanzhou puppet show troupe give a performance in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2020. A cross-Strait research activity to help inherit the puppet show among teenagers was started in Fuzhou on Saturday, with different forms of interaction and learning activities attended by students and inheritors of puppet show. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)