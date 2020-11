Aerial photo shows the snow scenery at Qibugou scenic spot in Wu'an City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Tourists view the snow scenery at Qibugou scenic spot in Wu'an City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

