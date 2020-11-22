Daily life in Kashgar, Xinjiang

The traffic is seen in snow in downtown Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A boy reaches out for the falling snow in the Ancient City of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

People feed pigeons amid snow on a square in downtown Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Vendors make the nang flatbread amid snow in the Ancient City of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Pedestrians are seen in snow in the Ancient City of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2020 shows the east gate of the Ancient City of Kashgar scenic area covered in snow in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Children play with snow in the Ancient City of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Han)