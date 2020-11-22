Giant pandas seen at snow-covered Xining Panda House in Qinghai

Giant pandas rest at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo at the snow-covered Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)