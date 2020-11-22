Learning Chinese

/ (zìdònɡbàojǐnɡ)A: I'm going to Shanghai on a business trip this week, and I will invite you to play some badminton when I get back.我这周出差去上海,回来再约你打羽毛球。(wǒzhèzhōu chūchāi qùshànɡhǎi, huílái zàiyuēnǐ dǎyǔmáoqiú.)B: You're going to Shanghai!你要去上海啊！(nǐyàoqù shànɡhǎia!)A: Why? Do you need to buy something from Shanghai?怎么? 你有什么需要从上海买的东西？(zěnme? nǐyǒu shénme xūyào cónɡshànɡhǎi mǎide dōnɡxi?)B: I'm just curious about those public toilets in Shanghai that trigger an automatic alarm after they are used for 15 minutes.我就是好奇上海那个15分钟不出来自动报警的公厕。(wǒjiùshì hàoqí shànɡhǎi nàɡè shíwǔfēnzhōnɡ bùchūlái zìdònɡbàojǐnɡde ɡōnɡcè.)A: You mean the smart public toilets with automatic and manual alarm functions at Water Culture Park, Minhang district, that have recently been put into operation..你是说闵行区水文化公园里,那座具备自动、手动报警功能的智慧公厕吧,最近投入运行了。(nǐshìshuō mǐnhánɡqū shuǐwénhuàɡōnɡyuánlǐ, nàzuò jùbèi zìdònɡ, shǒudònɡ bàojǐnɡ ɡōnɡnénɡde zhìhuìɡōnɡcèba, zuìjìn tóurù yùnxínɡle.)B: I saw the news say that staff said last month an old man who went to the toilet alone was helped by it.我看新闻,工作人员说上个月,有位老伯独自一人上厕所,因此及时得到了帮助。(wǒkàn xīnwén, ɡōnɡzuòrényuánshuō shànɡɡèyuè, yǒuwèi lǎobó dúzìyìrén shànɡcèsuǒ, yīncǐ jíshí dédàole bānɡzhù.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT