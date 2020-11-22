RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:A new venture looks very promising. It will help to get the opinion of others, but keep in mind that the responsibility for deciding how to proceed is yours and yours alone. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 17, 19.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although you may still feel a bit sore about your last relationship, if you can make room in your heart you have a high chance of meeting someone new. Friendship will be the key to having an amazing day, so keep your friends close. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will have to make some adjustments if you want to get ahead in your professional career. This might be a good time to start making alliances. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Be wary of those who try a little too hard to get on your good side. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time to invest some money in real estate. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do not allow the advice of a well-meaning friend or relative to get you worked up as they are only trying to help. Lady Luck will favor the bold today. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You can expect the unexpected today. If you play your cards right, you should be able to create an opportunity for career advancement. Don't give in to someone who is giving you pressure. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)An enticing offer will call for expansive research before you reach a decision. Actions will speak louder than words. Instead of talking all day about what you want to do, just go do it. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Take some time out today to examine how your career is unfolding. Even if you are satisfied with where you are, there are still some improvements that can be made with a few tweaks. Creative endeavors will wet your appetite for adventure and travel. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Be wary when it comes to the company you keep. You may find yourself spending far more than you should if you hang out with people who enjoy an extravagant lifestyle. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will be taking too much of a risk if you open your pocketbook farther than you should. Refuse to let your feelings interfere with your decision-making process. Someone will take advantage of you if you cannot keep a clear head about you. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)This will be the perfect day for some soul-searching. Wait until you are sure about how you feel before you share with others. Take care when signing contracts or finalizing deals. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not give in to someone who is pressuring you to spend money. You are free to invest, but make sure you stay within your means. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Although you feel you have all the answers, you will need to listen to others if you want to succeed. Do not let pride to be your downfall. ✭✭✭