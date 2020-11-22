New variety show focuses on cultural heritage of China’s 1,000-year-old city of Dunhuang

Xie Keyan on the show Photo: Courtesy of iQIYI

Glory is Back, a new show focusing on China's ancient city of Dunhuang has arrived on Chinese streaming site iQIYI. In the show, Chinese host Wang Han and actors and singers including Xie Keyan, Qian Zhenghao and Li Haoyuan form a team to visit and explore the city in Northwest China's Gansu Province, which is well-known for the Mogao Grottoes, a World Heritage Site.An oasis located at a religious and cultural crossroads on the Silk Road, Dunhuang was a center for Buddhist art for more than 1,000 years. The caves there contain some of the finest Chinese Buddhist grottoes, which receive thousands of visitors every year.The show aims to present Dunhuang culture from the perspective of young people and covering 10 themes such as the cultural masters who work on restoring ancient murals, dances that are inspired by paintings in the caves and musical instruments that appear in the murals. Due to changes in temperature and humidity, these murals will eventually disappear one day. To preserve them for the future, the Dunhuang Research Academy has been working on creating replicas of these murals.