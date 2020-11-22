E-sport festival aimed at university students kicks off in capital

Beijing's first e-sport festival targeting university students kicked off on Thursday. Over the next few weeks, the Communication University of China, Beijing Performance & Arts Group and China's livestreaming platform Huya will work together to promote e-sports in China through a variety of events.According to festival director Wang Xiaohui, the festival includes an e-sport competition which will take place on December 10, a forum, an awarding ceremony and a white paper about China's e-sport industry that will be released in 2021.The forum will be held at the Cultural Palace of Nationalities Theater on December 12.