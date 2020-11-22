Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Lubricated
6 Peaceful
10 Size above sm.
13 Unburdened by
15 High or low cards
16 "When They See Us" director DuVernay
17 "You must be this tall to ride the roller coaster," e.g.?
19 Doll who has had 40+ occupations
20 Bits of progress
21 Seabird within "water nymphs"
22 "Sweetie"
25 News inits.
26 Rene of "The Thomas Crown Affair"
27 "Use the squat rack as instructed," e.g.?
31 Windy City trains
32 "All the Things You ___" (Ella Fitzgerald song)
33 Site for techies
34 Grooming businesses
36 Fire signal at a hospital
39 Godsend
40 Upper limb
41 Undefeated Laila
42 "No black-soled shoes in the gym," e.g.?
47 Tennis great Agassi
48 Potentially pulpy drinks, briefly
49 "___ With an E" (Netflix series)
50 Neat
51 In the direction of
54 "___ have to?"
55 "Keep your eyes on your own exam," e.g.?
59 End of a countdown
60 "Doggone it!"
61 Large concert venues
62 Publisher's pile: Abbr.
63 Apartment payment
64 Joy Reid's channelDOWN
1 Not performing well
2 Lyricist Gershwin
3 Luau necklace
4 More spooky
5 This entry's direction
6 Certain hors d'oeuvre
7 Low-pH
8 What brings things into focus
9 Food additive letters
10 Throws money in the air
11 Extremely
12 Big name in yogurt
14 Distant
18 Shakes awake
21 One-on-one student
22 (Stay in your lane!)
23 Truck rod
24 Closest of friends
26 First hip-hop group to achieve a gold record
28 Author Truman
29 Modern Persian
30 Squirrel's food
35 Game whose name is an apology
36 Type of relationship in statistics
37 SpaceX founder Musk
38 Have a fancy meal
42 Realm for Garfield
43 Chopping them may make you cry
44 Columnist Peggy
45 Renowned defensive end for the Texans
46 Briefly experiences, as success
51 What a pit crew may change
52 Single-stranded molecule
53 Brown house, perhaps?
55 1933-45 prez
56 B&B relative
57 Uber alternative
58 PC bailout key
