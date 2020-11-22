Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Lubricated6 Peaceful10 Size above sm.13 Unburdened by15 High or low cards16 "When They See Us" director DuVernay17 "You must be this tall to ride the roller coaster," e.g.?19 Doll who has had 40+ occupations20 Bits of progress21 Seabird within "water nymphs"22 "Sweetie"25 News inits.26 Rene of "The Thomas Crown Affair"27 "Use the squat rack as instructed," e.g.?31 Windy City trains32 "All the Things You ___" (Ella Fitzgerald song)33 Site for techies34 Grooming businesses36 Fire signal at a hospital39 Godsend40 Upper limb41 Undefeated Laila42 "No black-soled shoes in the gym," e.g.?47 Tennis great Agassi48 Potentially pulpy drinks, briefly49 "___ With an E" (Netflix series)50 Neat51 In the direction of54 "___ have to?"55 "Keep your eyes on your own exam," e.g.?59 End of a countdown60 "Doggone it!"61 Large concert venues62 Publisher's pile: Abbr.63 Apartment payment64 Joy Reid's channel1 Not performing well2 Lyricist Gershwin3 Luau necklace4 More spooky5 This entry's direction6 Certain hors d'oeuvre7 Low-pH8 What brings things into focus9 Food additive letters10 Throws money in the air11 Extremely12 Big name in yogurt14 Distant18 Shakes awake21 One-on-one student22 (Stay in your lane!)23 Truck rod24 Closest of friends26 First hip-hop group to achieve a gold record28 Author Truman29 Modern Persian30 Squirrel's food35 Game whose name is an apology36 Type of relationship in statistics37 SpaceX founder Musk38 Have a fancy meal42 Realm for Garfield43 Chopping them may make you cry44 Columnist Peggy45 Renowned defensive end for the Texans46 Briefly experiences, as success51 What a pit crew may change52 Single-stranded molecule53 Brown house, perhaps?55 1933-45 prez56 B&B relative57 Uber alternative58 PC bailout key

Solution