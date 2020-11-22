Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Lubricated

  6 Peaceful

 10 Size above sm.

 13 Unburdened by

 15 High or low cards

 16 "When They See Us" director DuVernay

 17 "You must be this tall to ride the roller coaster," e.g.?

 19 Doll who has had 40+ occupations

 20 Bits of progress

 21 Seabird within "water nymphs"

 22 "Sweetie"

 25 News inits.

 26 Rene of "The Thomas Crown Affair"

 27 "Use the squat rack as instructed," e.g.?

 31 Windy City trains

 32 "All the Things You ___" (Ella Fitzgerald song)

 33 Site for techies

 34 Grooming businesses

 36 Fire signal at a hospital

 39 Godsend

 40 Upper limb

 41 Undefeated Laila

 42 "No black-soled shoes in the gym," e.g.?

 47 Tennis great Agassi

 48 Potentially pulpy drinks, briefly

 49 "___ With an E" (Netflix series)

 50 Neat

 51 In the direction of

 54 "___ have to?"

 55 "Keep your eyes on your own exam," e.g.?

 59 End of a countdown

 60 "Doggone it!"

 61 Large concert venues

 62 Publisher's pile: Abbr.

 63 Apartment payment

 64 Joy Reid's channel

DOWN

  1 Not performing well

  2 Lyricist Gershwin

  3 Luau necklace

  4 More spooky

  5 This entry's direction

  6 Certain hors d'oeuvre

  7 Low-pH

  8 What brings things into focus

  9 Food additive letters

 10 Throws money in the air

 11 Extremely

 12 Big name in yogurt

 14 Distant

 18 Shakes awake

 21 One-on-one student

 22 (Stay in your lane!)

 23 Truck rod

 24 Closest of friends

 26 First hip-hop group to achieve a gold record

 28 Author Truman

 29 Modern Persian

 30 Squirrel's food

 35 Game whose name is an apology

 36 Type of relationship in statistics

 37 SpaceX founder Musk

 38 Have a fancy meal

 42 Realm for Garfield

 43 Chopping them may make you cry

 44 Columnist Peggy

 45 Renowned defensive end for the Texans

 46 Briefly experiences, as success

 51 What a pit crew may change

 52 Single-stranded molecule

 53 Brown house, perhaps?

 55 1933-45 prez

 56 B&B relative

 57 Uber alternative

 58 PC bailout key

Solution


