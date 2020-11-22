Scenery of rime-covered trees along Mudanjiang River in Heilongjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/22 23:09:14

People enjoy the scenery of rime-covered trees along the Mudanjiang River in Ning'an City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: LIFE
