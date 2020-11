Ma Huihuang (L), leader of the poverty relief team of Shibadong Village, together with villager Shi Linjiao, promotes local products via live streaming at Shibadong Village of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, May 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that more opportunities should be created for vulnerable groups to shake off poverty.Xi made the remarks when attending Session II of the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link in Beijing.