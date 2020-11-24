No big impact on exhibition, hotel industries in Shanghai from coronavirus cases

Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Airport

The exhibition and hotel industries in Shanghai have not seen a big impact from Shanghai's recent COVID-19 cases.Miao Dong, a marketing manager for Shanghai New International Expo Centre told the Global Times that they have received no notice to terminate exhibitions from the municipal government and they are preparing to host the bauma China expo, a major international trade fair for construction machinery, as scheduled."The current epidemic prevention measures have remained the same. Since we resumed operations in June, exhibitors and participants have been required to wear masks, show their green health codes and have their temperature measured," Miao said.A receptionist from a hotel in Pudong New Area told the Global Times that so far there has been little impact on their business."We have not received any requests to cancel bookings so far," the receptionist said. However, she was worried that because of the COVID-19 cases, tourists from other provinces may not choose to stay in the hotel.She added that due to Shanghai's recent COVID-19 cases they have scaled up the epidemic prevention effort by spraying disinfectant in public areas every two hours.China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Friday it had confirmed two coronavirus cases in the city's Pudong district, its first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in 11 days.A married couple - a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman - were reported as suspected cases on Friday afternoon and their nucleic acid tests returned positive results, the Shanghai government said in a statement.Shanghai has been actively pushing the local tourism recovery with a series of measures. The Disneyland in Shanghai opened in May, and from September 12 to 27, Shanghai's tourist attractions registered 3.5 million visits, an increase of 28 percent month-on-month, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.