Snow scenery in Yan'an, Shaanxi

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows the snow covered Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Qi Xiaojun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows the snow covered Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)