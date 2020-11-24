People enjoy scenery of frost at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows the frost-covered branches at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

People enjoy the scenery of frost at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows a frost-covered tree at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

People enjoy the scenery of frost at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)