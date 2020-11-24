People enjoy scenery of frost at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/24 9:17:58

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows the frost-covered branches at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

People enjoy the scenery of frost at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 shows a frost-covered tree at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

People enjoy the scenery of frost at Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus