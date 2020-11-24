Fruit planting bases in Tibet enter harvest season for apples

Villagers sort apples at an apple orchard in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2020. Nyingchi, one of the most important fruit planting bases in Tibet, entered harvest season for apples. The apple orchard here covers an area of 37,800 mu (about 2,520 hectares) , with the output estimated to 15,000 tons within this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Photo taken on Nov. 22, 2020 shows an apple orchard in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Nyingchi, one of the most important fruit planting bases in Tibet, entered harvest season for apples. The apple orchard here covers an area of 37,800 mu (about 2,520 hectares) , with the output estimated to 15,000 tons within this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers pack up apples at an apple orchard in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2020. Nyingchi, one of the most important fruit planting bases in Tibet, entered harvest season for apples. The apple orchard here covers an area of 37,800 mu (about 2,520 hectares) , with the output estimated to 15,000 tons within this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers pack up apples at an apple orchard in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2020. Nyingchi, one of the most important fruit planting bases in Tibet, entered harvest season for apples. The apple orchard here covers an area of 37,800 mu (about 2,520 hectares) , with the output estimated to 15,000 tons within this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Villagers pick apples at an apple orchard in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2020. Nyingchi, one of the most important fruit planting bases in Tibet, entered harvest season for apples. The apple orchard here covers an area of 37,800 mu (about 2,520 hectares) , with the output estimated to 15,000 tons within this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)