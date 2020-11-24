Melania Trump welcomes arrival of 2020 White House Christmas Tree

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/24 10:18:29

U.S. first lady Melania Trump welcomes the arrival of the 2020 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

U.S. first lady Melania Trump welcomes the arrival of the 2020 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

U.S. first lady Melania Trump welcomes the arrival of the 2020 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: AMERICAS
blog comments powered by Disqus