Australia's coolest new arrivals receive warm welcome

A penguin chick is seen at Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua)

A brood of newborn Gentoo penguins have melted hearts at Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium with their adorable features and cute antics.The Aquarium publicly announced the chicks' birth on Sunday, with the oldest entering the world in mid-October, while the youngest hatched just two weeks ago.

A penguin chick prepares for weighing at Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 6, 2020. (Xinhua)

Sydney's current spring weather is a little too temperate for the youngsters, however, the Aquarium's purpose-built Sub-Antarctic Zone keeps them cool and happy, while a steady supply of fish ensures they grow up big and strong."We are beyond excited to welcome the new penguin chicks to our colony. They are doing really well and gaining weight," Penguin Supervisor at Sydney Sea Life Kerrie Dixon said.

A penguin chick is held by keeper Kerrie Dixon at Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 18, 2020. (Xinhua)

"They started at around 95 grams, now our oldest is almost 2 kg and the youngest is sitting at around 399 grams."So far the chicks have been content cuddling up to their parents and putting on weight before they venture out on their own and eventually get their first swimming lesson.

A penguin chick is held by a keeper at Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 18, 2020. (Xinhua)

In addition the Aquarium's famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen and Magic, have successfully adopted and hatched their second egg.In 2018, the pair oversaw the birth of a baby girl named Lara, who in a testament to their parenting skills took part in this years breeding season by learning to build a nest and incubate eggs.