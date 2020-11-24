Chinese oil painter launches solo exhibition with support from young artist program

An artwork of Yi Guodong. Photo: Courtesy of Shenzhen Art Museum

Yi Guodong, a young oil-painting artist, has launched a solo exhibition at the Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Friday.The Yi Guodong Art Exhibition features nearly 40 paintings created by the young artist who is known for deftly using various shades of blue to create his artworks.The exhibition explores new languages and concepts in the Chinese oil painting by referring to the background of the cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the West. It is also a young artist research exhibition under the Shenzhen Art Museum's "1+N" project. Focusing on developing young artists in China, the project has launched nearly 40 solo exhibitions as well as related activities for 11 artists since it first began in 2016.Born in 1981 in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Yi is an active young artist who has gradually become known in the art circle for his unique and prolific works. The artist pays close attention to social realities and focuses on self-realization and individual experience. Starting from observations of small issues in life, Yi uses colors to embody his emotional complexity as well as use selected symbols with implied meaning to express narratives in his paintings. In his recent works, his style has shifted from depicting the external reality to expressing his inner perspective.The exhibition is scheduled to end on Sunday.