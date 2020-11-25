Politics, ideology dominate BBC’s list of women of 2020

Photo: IC

The BBC released its list of "100 women of 2020" on Tuesday, calling them "inspiring and influential," and are "leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times."The media outlet claimed those have been assessed and measured for "due impartiality." Yet, two of the Chinese on the list, Hong Kong riot leader Agnes Chow Ting and controversial writer Fang Fang, distinctly mirror nothing but the BBC's hostile ideology toward China.The BBC called Chow a "pro-democracy activist," saying that her supporters have given her the nickname "Mulan," referring to the Chinese heroine who fought to save her family and country.This is not the first time Chow was hailed by the BBC, or called "Mulan." It's just that the BBC, as well as Chow's supporters, do not seem to be familiar with Chinese culture, nor have they ever bothered to dig deep into Mulan in Chinese literature. Mulan defended her country's integrity from invading forces, while Chow has been trying to promote secession and subversion of her homeland. Her social network account is filled with attacks against her country. And she even requested Japan's Self-Defense Forces to send troops to Hong Kong.Ironically, the BBC is calling this secessionist, who has no common sense, a "female leader." See how ingenious and impartial the media outlet is.Then there's Fang Fang, who, according to the BBC, "provided millions in China with a rare glimpse into the city… about everything from the challenges of daily life to the physiological impact of forced isolation," followed by a short commentary, "Be your independent self."Some people enjoy pretending to be asleep, or deliberately ignore things they find unfavorable, such as the achievements China has made in fighting COVID-19, while hyping everything that can serve their ideology, like Fang Fang's doomsday narrative about the early days of the epidemic in China. Even if the authenticity of her diary is full of loopholes - she wrote quite a few hearsay - her Wuhan Diary is still inexplicably enshrined by some Western forces.The two, who showed little love for their motherland, are applauded by the West time and again. It reflects their value as "tools" to be utilized, and the crucial role politics and ideology play in the list.Over the years, Western countries have awarded an increasing number of prizes to Chinese dissidents, thanks to their standards, mainly determined by ideology. In 2016, Martin Ennals Award for human rights defenders went to Ilham Tohti, a Uygur university lecturer who was serving a life sentence for inciting and engaging in secessionist activities.Western countries tend to attack China's human rights through tricks like providing dissidents such awards, as this is the cheapest way to "upset" China.But the BBC has miscalculated. The list has only made itself look awkward. Imagine if there is a Chow-style secessionist in Scotland and Northern Ireland, will her name appear on the list? The UK, the US or other Western countries will never call a secessionist on their own soil a "hero." The Chinese people have already seen through the trick. The list won't disturb China, but will eventually disgust the West itself.