Int'l Day for Elimination of Violence against Women marked in Athens, Greece

Members of the Presidential Guard walk past the Greek Parliament building on which a projection saying "No to Violence" is cast to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Athens, Greece, Nov. 25, 2020. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women falls on Nov. 25 each year. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

