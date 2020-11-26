EU warns will defend its market amid Brexit

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen speaks during a debate on the next EU council and last Brexit devlopement during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday. This week, development ministers debate the sustainable development goals and gender equality. Photo: AFP

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that any post-Brexit trade deal must not undermine the EU single market, as frustration with London grows.The UK leaves Europe's trade and customs area in five weeks, but talks on a follow-on agreement are still stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules.Europe's chief negotiator Michel Barnier is in self-isolation in Brussels until Thursday, after a member of his team tested positive for coronavirus.But EU officials could not say when he would return to London for face-to-face talks with UK counterpart David Frost, and diplomats said they want to see a sign British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to compromise."We will do all in our power to reach an agreement, we're ready to be creative," Von der Leyen told the European Parliament, warning that Britain must agree to fair trade rules."But we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market, the main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth."And she repeated Brussels' warning that Britain would not enjoy the benefits of EU membership from the outside: "There will be a clear difference between being a full member of the union and being just a valued partner."She acknowledged MEPs' frustration that time was running out for them to debate and ratify any trade deal before Britain leaves the single market on January 1.But she warned that Johnson's tactics had shown the need for clear rules.AFP