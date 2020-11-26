Unmanned catering cars sell food to people in Shanghai

Unmanned catering cars park outside the subway station of Zhangjiang Jinke Road in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 26, 2020. Unmanned catering cars, being controlled remotely, sell food to people at ZJ Science City in Shanghai. Customers can wave to stop the car, select goods on its screen and pay by scanning the QR code. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An unmanned catering car parks outside the subway station of Zhangjiang Jinke Road in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 26, 2020.

A customer takes food out of an unmanned catering car in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 26, 2020.

An unmanned catering car runs near the subway station of Zhangjiang Jinke Road in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 26, 2020.