Rations distributed to people isolated due to COVID-19 in Dematagoda, Colombo

People wait to get dry food provided by the government in Dematagoda of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 25, 2020. The Colombo Municipal Council on Wednesday distributed dry rations free of charge to those isolated due to COVID-19 in Dematagoda, the suburb of Colombo. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

