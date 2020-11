Skyscrapers in Nanning lit up for upcoming 17th China-ASEAN Expo

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2020 shows the night scenery of Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Nov. 27 to 30, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2020 shows the night scenery of Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Nov. 27 to 30, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2020 shows the night scenery of Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Nov. 27 to 30, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)