Virus strain in Manzhouli cases highly similar to that of Russia

Manzhouli File Photo: VCG

The two COVID-19 infections first found in Manzhouli, North China's land port city bordering Russia, share a virus strain highly identical to the one found in Russia, suggesting that the cases were imported from abroad, local authorities said on Thursday.A total of 11 cases were reported in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Thursday. The city found nine confirmed cases, including two previous asymptomatic ones who later became confirmed patients. Two suspected cases and one silent carrier were also found.All of them are under quarantine and are receiving treatment in designated hospitals. A total of 443 close contacts have been tracked down, the Xinhua News Agency reported.After analyzing the gene sequence of the two patients, it was found that the virus strain belongs to the L genotype of the European branch, and shares a high similarity with the strain found in Russia.The results suggest that the two cases were imported from abroad.The city has entered quasi-lockdown mode after the two infections were reported on Saturday, a 55-year-old sanitation worker and his wife. The places where the two cases have visited in the past 14 days have been sealed off and undergone thorough disinfection.Global Times