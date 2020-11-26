NFL postpones Thanksgiving Day clash due to Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES: NFL expects to play full season

The NFL's Thanksgiving Day showcase has been slammed by the coronavirus after the league suffered another COVID-­19 outbreak, prompting officials to postpone Thursday's contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.The Steelers-Ravens game has been moved to Sunday because of a widespread team outbreak that includes seven Ravens players either testing positive or being identified as close contacts. On Wednesday, the Ravens added three more players to the coronavirus list, comprising offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and defensive end Calais Campbell. Several Ravens coaches and support staff have also tested positive.The NFL brought in tough new restrictions last week in an attempt to curb the rash of positive tests and avoid having to postpone further games, but the outbreaks appear to be continuing. The Ravens are just the latest NFL team to get hit hard.This is the second time the undefeated Steelers have had a game moved because of COVID-19 and the decision brought an angry response from the Steelers players."First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can't get their COVID situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh," Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wrote on social media.The AFC North Division rivalry game was supposed to be the marquee game of a tripleheader on the American Thanksgiving which is one of the biggest days of the season for gridiron fans.But with the United States' death toll surpassing 260,000 people, health officials are urging Americans not to travel or congregate this week.Pittsburgh enters the week 10-0 and the Ravens are 6-4. The Steelers are the NFL's lone unbeaten team.