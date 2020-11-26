A visitor views exhibits at the exhibition "The Art of the Fan" held at the Canberra Museum and Gallery (CMAG) in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 25, 2020. The fan exhibition has been staged on at CMAG with over 90 fans collected from all over the world. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

