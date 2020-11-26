Learning Chinese

/ (shǒushā)A: How are your driving skills? I want to find someone I can learn some tips from.你的驾驶技术怎么样？我想找人学两招。(nǐde jiàshǐ jìshù zěnmeyànɡ? wǒxiǎnɡ zhǎorén xuéliǎnɡzhāo.)B: What do you want to learn? Tell me more.你都想学什么呢？说来听听。(nǐdōuxiǎnɡ xuéshénmene? shuōláitīnɡtinɡ.)A: I want to learn how to pull the parking brake from the passenger's position.我想学习怎么才能从副驾驶的位置拉起手刹。(wǒxiǎnɡ xuéxí zěnmecáinénɡ cónɡfùjiàshǐde wèizhì lāqǐshǒushā.)B: You might have read a news report about a policeman on duty in Zhejiang Province who hopped into the passenger seat and pulled the parking brake?你很可能是看到浙江的执勤民警钻进副驾拉起手刹的新闻报道吧？(nǐhěnkěnénɡ shìkàndào zhèjiānɡde zhíqín mínjǐnɡ zuànjìnfùjià lāqǐ shǒushāde xīnwén bàodàoba?)A: Yes, he is awesome. He was able to park a car that was moving backwards safely on the side of the road. Netizens also praised him for his handsome move!对, 他真棒, 能将正在后退的汽车稳稳停在路边。网友也称赞他这一跃真帅！(duì, tāzhēnbànɡ, nénɡjiānɡzhènɡzài hòutuìde qìchē wěnwěntínɡzàilùbiān. wǎnɡyǒu yěchēnɡzàn tāzhè yíyuè zhēnshuài!)B: Fortunately, there were no accidents or injuries.所幸没发生事故或人员受伤。(suǒxìnɡ méifāshēnɡ shìɡù huòrényuánshòushānɡ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT