Happy birthday:A romantic relationship has been progressing rather well recently. A night out will be the perfect stepping stone to take things to an all new level! Take care when it comes to investments. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 7, 12, 14.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Getting involved in sports or other physical activities is sure to bring some excitement into your life. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time for long-term investments. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You should feel proud of all the hard work you have been putting in lately. Although your humble nature prevents you from bragging, do not hide your accomplishments. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although a previous relationship still has you feeling raw, it's time to start moving on. Socializing with friends will lead to an opportunity to heal your aching heart. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)There will not be much time to play around today. Allow things to pile up on your desk at your own peril. Financial trouble may rear its ugly head, so keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The stars will favor travel. Chances are high that you will have a great time if you get out of the house over the next few days. An old acquaintance may approach you with an interesting proposition. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)It never hurts to start planning early. Tonight will be a good time to sit down with family and discuss everyone's hopes for the future. Trouble will not go away by ignoring it. You will have to take things straight on if you want to exorcise your demons. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Today will be a good opportunity to head somewhere you have never been before. You may be surprised by what you discover. A distant relative will appreciate it if you drop them a message. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)This is a good day for taking risks. Opportunities are waiting just around the corner, all you have to do is go look for them. It's time to face a problem that you have been avoiding head on. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)When you have a hammer, every problem starts to look like a nail. Instead of trying to force your way through a roadblock, try approaching it from a different angle. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your luck will experience a small dip today. Stick to what you know and you should be able to finish the day unscathed. Do not hesitate to lean on family or friends. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Beware of people who throw their money around. Chances are high that they have an ulterior motive that does not take your best interests into account. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Some fantastic news will give you cause to celebrate in a big way today. Your natural curiosity can lead you to an unforgettable adventure if you allow it. ✭✭✭